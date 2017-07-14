Theft, drugs lead to arrests in Minden

Demetrice L. Ferrell, 38, of the 300 block of South Talton Street, was charged with driving under suspension, careless operation and no insurance.

Glory Fulkroad, 21, of the 100 block of Loop Road, was arrested on two bench warrants, one for no insurance and the other for improper equipment.

Carl Tomlinson Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Holomon Cemetery Road in Dubberly, was arrested on a bench warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Christopher E. Hunt, 24, of the 500 block of West Marshall Street, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and charged with misdemeanor theft.

Megan Mathews, 26, of the 1200 block of Constable Street, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

Kelvin Kinsey, 40, of the 6000 block of Highway 531 in Heflin, was charged with a blue sheet fine for loud music.

Darnell Ferrell, 31, of the 200 block of Virginia Avenue, was arrested for two bench warrants, one for speeding and the other for driving under suspension.

Jefferson Markray, 59, of the 200 block of North Middle Landing, was arrested on a bench warrant for simple battery.

Sarah Staggs, 52, of the 200 block of Dove Lane in Stonewall, was arrested on warrants for obtaining a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance by fraud and theft.

Ceciley Bailey, 26, of the 100 block of Timothy Drive, was arrested on a bench warrant for remaining after forbidden.

Michael Harris, 61, of the 100 block of Milton Drive, was arrested on a warrant for distribution of marijuana.

Terrance T. Edwards, 35, of the 500 block of West Marshall Street, was charged with resisting arrest.

Brittani Gill, 29, of the 70 block of Shell Street, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Brittania Bailey, 23, of the 300 block of B.F. Martin Drive, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

Troy Courtney, 63, of the 800 block of Crichton Street, was arrested on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine.

Katherine Mueller, 23, of the 200 block of Pecanview, was arrested for reckless operation of a vehicle.

Keiauna Hudson, 34, of the 300 block of Bailey Street, was arrested for theft of goods.

De’Marcus J. Willis, 31, of the 500 West Marshall Street, was arrested on two bench warrants for lamps and signal lights required and no driver’s license on person.

