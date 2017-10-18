Theft leads to arrest

Police: Woman stole over $1,800 worth of items

A Simsboro woman, who took a nearly eight-hour shopping trip inside Walmart, is accused of stealing over $1,800 worth of items. Alice Deese, 35, of the 100 block of Madden Street, was booked in to the parish jail on a charge of theft over $1,000. Officer First Class Chris Hammontree was dispatched to the store after store employees verbally detained two women in the parking lot after Deese reportedly walked out of the store without paying for a trash can and several bags of items. Deese told Hammontree she thought her friend had paid for the trash can, according to the arrest affidavit. When the officer went to remove the trash can from the car, multiple items were inside and around the trash can with the price tag still on the items. Deese told Hammontree she had purchased those items at other locations and provided him with three receipts, but only two of the 219 items were on the receipts, the report said.

During a search of Deese, multiple price tags were reportedly located in her shirt pocket.

While questioning the second woman, she told Hammontree the two arrived at Walmart around 11 p.m. and around 4 a.m. she began to have a panic attack and went to the car to rest. The female then told the officer she gave her debit card to Deese to help pay for the items. During a search of Deese’s purse, the other female’s debit card was found.

Deese then told the officer the second female did not have anything to do with the thefts. She doesn’t face any charges. After Deese was handcuffed and placed in a patrol unit, she escaped the handcuffs telling Hammontree her hand fell out of them and later telling him “I told you to put the handcuffs in the front” Deese was booked at police headquarters and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

