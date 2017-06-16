Theft, warrants lead to arrests

Tony Mack Moore, 68, of the 400 block of South Street, was arrested as a fugitive from the Dixie Inn Police Department and on two warrants for felony theft of goods.

Kendrick R. Harris, 34, of the 1300 block of Sheppard Street, was arrested for the charge of simple criminal damage to property.

Tina Dickerson, 48, of the 1300 block of North Elm, was arrested on a warrant for issuing worthless checks and as a fugitive from Claiborne Parish.

Timothy Varnell, 26, of the 100 block of Dew Berry Lane, was arrested on a warrant for running a stop sign.

Dennis Little, 45, of the 6200 block of Bocage Drive in Shreveport, was arrested on the charge of theft of a firearm.

Brandon Kervin, 32, of the 600 block of Buchanan Street, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and child desertion.

Roger Mingo, 25, of the 3300 block of Pine Bluff Road in Ringgold, was arrested as a fugitive from Bossier City.

CeKeydrick Hampton, 29, of the 200 block of Bell Street, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Rashid S. Norman, 20, of the 1500 block of Starpoint Lane in Wylie, Texas, was arrested on four warrants for aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, resisting an officer and driver must be licensed.

Jeremy Grant, 24, of the 800 block of Fincher Road, was charged with resisting an officer and arrested on four bench warrants for domestic abuse battery, suspended license, improper lane usage and no insurance.

J’Breyan Richardson, 19, of the 190 block of Windwood Drive in Sibley, was arrested for theft.

Amy Metzger, 37, of the 130 block of Woodard Drive, was arrested on a warrant for simple battery and unauthorized entry.

Tamomthus Venzant, 33, of the 190 block of Webster Street in Heflin, was arrested on four bench warrants for possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, red light and no proof of insurance.

Brandon Holiday, 30, of the 1100 block of Cherry Street, was arrested for driving under suspension.

