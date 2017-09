Memorial for Thomas “Tommy” E. Harwell will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Brushwood Cemetery in Dubberly at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Frank Deloach officiating and Dr. Rick Wolfe assisting.

Mr. Harwell passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in his home in Dubberly.

He was an Air Force retiree and also retired from Union Pacific Railroad.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Harwell of Dubberly, two daughters, Tonja Mettlen and husband James, D’Lesa Mosley and husband William; two sons, Mark Gloer and Chad Gloer; sister, Judy Harwell of Houston. Grandchildren, Brittany and husband Aaron, Brianna and husband Zack, Tisha, Shane and wife Brandi, Josh and wife Lynn, Reagan and wife Maria, Payton, and Cheyenne and numerous great-grandchildren and a host of friends.

Tommy will be remembered and loved always.

