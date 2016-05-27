Three arrested on meth lab charges

SHARE THIS

An alert had North Webster Narcotics Task Force agents responding to a store where a Shongaloo man reportedly bought items consistent with a clandestine methamphetamine lab.

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shawn Baker and Springhill Police Det. Ronald Wedgeworth responded to the Springhill Walmart where they set up surveillance of the store. James Allen Ashcraft, 47, of the 800 block of Highway 615, reportedly known for illegally manufacturing methamphetamine, along with his son, Zackery Ashcraft, were observed purchasing two boxes of pseudoephedrine, totaling five grams.

Baker says father and son had gone into the store with Jerri D. Letherman, 46, of the same address.

“Letherman asked Zackary Ashcraft to purchase a box of pseudoephedrine for her,” he said. “The three exited the store together with several Walmart bags in a shopping cart.”

According to reports, Baker and Wedgeworth were aware Letherman had an active warrant for her arrest for contempt of court. The trio got to the vehicle, and the two agents made contact with Letherman and James Ashcraft. The vehicle belonged to Zackary Ashcraft, according to reports.

Letherman was immediately taken into custody on the warrant, and inside the shopping bags were items Baker and Wedgeworth believed to be consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine. James Ashcraft was patted down for officer’s safety and a box of 2.44 grams of pseudoephedrine was located in his right front pants pocket.

After further investigation, another box of pseudoephedrine was located in the front seat of the truck.

The trio was placed under arrest, agents said. James Ashcraft was arrested for creation of a clandestine meth lab with bond set at $100,400; Letherman was arrested for the same offense with bond set at $100,000.

Agents say Zackary Ashcraft, 21, was arrested for criminal conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine with bond set at $10,000.

All were transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

