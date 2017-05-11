Three run from police, arrested on multiple charges

Three suspects were arrested on multiple charges when they were reportedly discovered trespassing in a railroad yard and fled from police.

Minden Police responded to KCS Drive Thursday in reference to the alleged trespassing. A railroad employee described the three men, and a search led them to West Street where Officer Josh Lavrinc saw the three men matching the description given.

Two of the men, both wearing white t-shirts, were asked to come to the front of Lavrinc’s patrol unit.

Officer Mitch Hackett arrived on scene to assist. He spoke with the third man, identified as Al Cooper Jr., 22, of Princeton, and at that time, Lavrinc learned Cooper fled the scene on foot. Other officers were informed of his whereabouts and as Hackett came to talk to the other two suspects, identified as Darien Moore, 19, and Demarcus Willis, 27, both of Minden. Lavrinc told Moore and Willis to stay at the patrol unit, and Cooper had one of his hands towards his waistline, a common area to hide a weapon. Lavrinc pulled his service weapon and ordered Cooper to show his hands. The suspect began to head back towards some houses and reportedly tripped and fell.

Cooper was placed under arrest and placed into a patrol unit.

Willis and Moore were seen on High Street and Devereaux Street, where they were apprehended and placed under arrest.

During a search of Cooper, Officer Lavrinc found a medium-sized bag in his front shirt pocket that contained multiple bags filled with suspected methamphetamine, individually wrapped appearing to be for the sale of narcotics, according to the arrest report.

The suspected methamphetamine weighed 9 grams and had a street value of about $530.

Cooper, Willis and Moore were charged with unauthorized entry of a critical structure and resisting an officer by flight. Cooper was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A probation and parole hold was placed on Willis and Moore.

All were transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

