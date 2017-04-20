Tide down Kats, host senior night Thursday

BOSSIER – The Minden Crimson Tide took apart their longtime district whipping-posts, the Bossier Bearkats, Wednesday behind 16 hits and 22 runs from an offense that has been waiting to bust out.

The 22-4 beatdown was just the latest for Minden in their district 1-4A schedule.

Senior Matt Eskew blasted a pair of triples and had four RBI to lead Minden. Trevor McLean had three RBI and a double on the night and Greg Herman fired 4.2 innings to pick-up the win.

Thursday night, Minden will be at home against North DeSoto for senior night at Griffith Stadium, starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, the Tide make the drive to Stonewall to complete the series and then Saturday the regular season concludes with Minden meeting Lakeside in Sibley at noon.

