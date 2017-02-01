Funeral service for Mr. Tommie Joe Wise, Sr., age 90, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel in Springhill, LA, with Bro. Larry Buford officiating. Interment, with full military rites, will follow in Union Springs Cemetery, Shongaloo, LA under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Mr. Wise was born on June 3, 1926 to Carl Baxter and Blanche Elizabeth Shadden Wise in Shongaloo, LA and passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 in Shongaloo, LA. He was a lifelong resident of Shongaloo, and an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. With 25 years service, he retired as a Game Warden, LAWF. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, and served in WWII and in the US Coast Guard. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 56 1/2 years, Jerline Matlock Wise of Shongaloo, LA; three daughters, Jerry Lynell Wise, Blanche Jo Slaton and husband, Bobby and Brenda Gail Puckett; two sons, Tommie Joe Wise, Jr., Marvin Carl Wise and wife, Chasity, all of Shongaloo, LA; ten grandchildren, Chris “Toot” Gryder, Jonathan Slaton and wife, Cassie, Kirk Wise, Tyler Slaton, Nathaniel Hendricks, Cheryl “Poodler” Doss and husband, Brian, Britni Puckett, Keehly Wise, Carley Wise and Audrey Wise; great-granddaughter, Abbygail Doss; three step-grandchildren, Chip Bridges and wife, Breanna, Allie Bridges, McKenna Gryder and step great-granddaughter, Faryn Bridges.

Mr. Wise was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.

Pallbearers will be Kirk Wise, Chris Gryder, Jonathan Slaton, Tyler Slaton, Darrin Haynes and Logan Payne.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bernard Roberts, Tullie Moore, David Johnston and R.D. Teutsch.

Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

