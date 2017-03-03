Traffic stop ends with DWI arrest

COTTON VALLEY — A traffic stop turned into a DWI arrest after the driver reportedly failed a field sobriety test.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Deputy Troy Walker stopped a car on Louisiana Highway 2 for a broken taillight.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage when he made contact with the driver, Tammy Bounds, 47, 100 block of Center Street in Cotton Valley, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bounds also identified herself by another name to the deputy, the report said.

Walker performed a standard field sobriety test on Bounds, which she reportedly failed.

She was then placed under arrest on the DWI charge.

On the way to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s patrol office, Bounds reportedly told the deputy “Sir, I lied, my name is Tammy Bounds.” Walker then ran her name through dispatch and learned she has previous DWI convictions and was driving with an expired driver license.

The car Bounds was driving also had an expired Arkansas license plate on it.

Bounds reportedly refused to provide a breath test.

Bounds was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on charges of DWI, expired license plate, resisting by false information, broken tail lamp and driving under suspension.

