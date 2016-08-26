Traffic stop ends with DWI

SHARE THIS

Minden Police arrested a man on drug charges on a traffic stop after the driver appeared to be swerving in the road.

Officer First Class Chris Hammontree and Officer Brandon Curry were patrolling in the area of Pershing Street around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday, when he observed a vehicle run a stop sign and stop in the middle of the intersection. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the officers initiated a traffic stop on East Street, and at that time, the driver’s door came open and stayed open while the vehicle rolled approximately 90 feet.

“During the 90 feet, the vehicle traveled left of center to the curb on the opposite side of the street,” he said, “and the vehicle stopped on the curb about halfway down the block.”

When he stopped, the officers detained the driver, identified as Dmarcus Antonio Gill, 25, of the 1400 block of Harper Lane, and placed him in the patrol unit.

Following a background check, officers learned his license was suspended. Gill was asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, and he stated “no,” according to the police report. Cropper says a search of the vehicle revealed a white paper bag with eight five-gram bags of what appeared to be synthetic marijuana inside, totaling about 35 grams. Also located was a package of Swisher Sweets cigarillos in the center cup holder.

The chief says Gill was transported to police headquarters, booked and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Cropper says the arrest was part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over grant.

