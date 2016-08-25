Traffic stop ends with meth arrest

SHARE THIS

The passenger in a vehicle was arrested on possession of methamphetamine charges when police reportedly found it in his back pocket.

Minden Police initiated a traffic stop around 1 a.m., Wednesday, on Shreveport Road when they noted several items hanging from the rearview mirror, obstructing the driver’s view.

Police Chief Steve Cropper says during the stop, both the driver and the passenger were patted down for weapons, and during the pat down of the passenger, identified as Austin C. Coleman, 22, of the 1700 block of Dorcheat Road, the officer felt a hard object in his back pocket.

“The officer recovered a purple plastic box,” the chief said. “Several pills were found inside the box.”

According to reports, police discovered six white pills, identified as clonzapam, two blue pills, identified as diazepam, one orange pill, identified as buprenorphine hydrochloride and one clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

Coleman was arrested and placed in the patrol unit. A further search of the vehicle revealed what appeared to be a glass methamphetamine pipe in the console of the truck. The driver denied ownership of the pipe, and when Coleman was questioned, he reportedly admitted it belonged to him.

Coleman was charged with possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of schedule III (buprenorphine hydrochloride), possession of schedule IV (diazepam and clonazepam) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver was not arrested or charged with any crime, Cropper said.

Coleman was transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

