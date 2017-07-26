Traffic stop ends with meth arrests

Two people were arrested after officers reportedly found drugs during a traffic stop.

Alexis Dance, 21, of the 200 block of Crestview Drive, was arrested for speeding, possession of meth, windshield obstructed, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Hunt, 35, of the 500 block of West Marshall Street, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and obstruction of justice.

During a traffic stop on a vehicle Dance was driving, she told officer Josh Lavrinc large knives and multiple syringes were inside the vehicle and gave the officer consent to search the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

Before searching the car, the officers asked Hunt to step of the car. As he was getting out, he attempted to throw a “one hitter” smoking device with burnt marijuana inside of it, according to the report.

During the search, Lavrinc and Officer First Class Mitch Hackett reportedly found multiple syringes throughout the car. Inside the center console, two needles were found along with two bags, which one contained meth and the other had residue of the drug inside of it, the report said.

A bag that contained synthetic marijuana and cigars that had been rerolled with synthetic marijuana was reportedly found between the seat and center console on the passenger side of the car. A crystal rock substance was also found inside Hunt’s wallet, the report said.

Three children, all under 8 years old, were also in the car at the time of the traffic stop.

Dance and Hunt were transported to police headquarters and booked before being transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, officers arrested a Dixie Inn man after he reportedly told officers he had been distributing his prescriptions.

Jeffery McGowan, 53, of the 70th block of Shell Street in Dixie Inn, was arrested for an unsafe vehicle and possession of hydrocodone.

Officers Lavrinc, Hackett and Jamie Forgey were dispatched to Weston Street near Bayou Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

When officers made contact with McGowan, he appeared to be under the influence of a nervous system altering substance, according to the arrest affidavit.

McGowan’s car was also not running properly at the time.

During a search of McGowan, 20 loose Loratab pills were found inside his short’s pocket.

McGowan was transported to police headquarters and booked before being transported to BDCC.

