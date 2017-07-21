Traffic stop leads to ecstasy arrest

A traffic stop led to a man’s arrest on an ecstasy charge.

Michael Powers, 29, of the 5400 block of Bayou Drive in Bossier City, was arrested on one count of possession of ecstasy.

After seeing a vehicle reportedly leave the roadway then cross back over the centerline, deputy Marshall Merritt pulled the vehicle over on Louisiana Highway 163 in Doyline.

Powers was the passenger in the vehicle and asked to step out of the car with the driver. Consent to search the car was reportedly give to Merritt by the driver.

During the search, a plastic cigarette pack wrapper was seen in the passenger floorboard with four suspected ecstasy pills in it, according to the arrest affidavit.

Powers then reportedly told the deputy the pills were his.

He was placed under arrest and transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, a Dubberly man was arrested on multiple charges after he reportedly hit his girlfriend.

Jeffery Chesshir, 30, of the 500 block of Peachtree Road, is facing charges of domestic abuse with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputy Scott Herrington was dispatched to the Peachtree Road home after Chesshir’s girlfriend called authorities saying her boyfriend had pushed and hit her, according to the arrest affidavit.

She told deputies Herrington, Terry Brown and Billy Raspberry, the two were arguing when Chesshir demanded she hand their 18-month-old child over to him, the report said.

When she refused, Chesshir reportedly hit her across the face while holding the child. Deputies said her head was swollen and red near her ear.

After reportedly hitting her, Chesshir tried to get a shotgun from under the bed saying he would just take his own life. The girlfriend was able to grab the gun before Chesshir and unload it, the report said.

Deputies placed Chesshir under arrest on the above charges and transported him to BDCC.

