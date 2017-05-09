Traffic stop turns into drug bust

A Minden man was arrested early Saturday morning when officers found drugs in the vehicle he was traveling in.

Ketrick Frazier, 37, 300 block of E. Lorex Road, is facing charges of possession of schedule I (natural marijuana) with intent to distribute and possession of schedule IV and improper lane use.

Sunday afternoon, Officer First Class Mitch Hackett pulled Frazier over for a traffic violation.

During the stop, Frazier appeared nervous and gave the officer consent to search his person, according to a release from the Minden Police Department.

During the search, officer Hackett reportedly found a bag of suspected marijuana in his front right pocket along with a large amount of cash.

Frazier was then placed under arrest and Officer Clint Smith, along with K-9 Officer Harley were called to the scene.

The K-9 indicated drugs could be in the trunk of the car, according to the release. During a search, officers reportedly found more than two pounds of suspected marijuana, which was packaged for resale along with 51 Xanax pills. A set of digital scales was also reportedly found under the driver’s seat.

Frazier was transported to police headquarters for booking and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

Fraizer was out on bond after being arrested in late April on eight counts of cruelty to animals.

Webster Parish Sheriff deputies seized eight pit bulls from Frazier’s home during an investigation that ended with two other arrests and seized more than 30 dogs that were suspected of being used for fighting.

Related

Comments

comments