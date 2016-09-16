SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Travis J. Myers will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Jim Crain officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Travis was born Dec. 5, 1986 in Bossier City and entered into rest Sept. 14, 2016 in Monroe. He was a registered nurse for Minden Medical Center E.R. and Dynamic Infusion Therapy, PICC line certified. In 2012, he received an award for Shreveport/ Bossier’s Finest Young Professionals and was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church. Travis was an avid golfer and a member of Pine Hills Country Club where he made his first hole-in-one and shared many memories with his golfing buddies.

He is survived by his wife Taylor Myers of Shreveport, mother Denise Myers of Minden, father Donald Myers and wife Claudia of Minden, grandmothers Mattie Thomas of Ringgold and Patsy Kincaid of Minden, daughter Elliot Ann Myers of Shreveport, sister Jessica Myers of Minden, aunt Dian Thomas of Ringgold, nephew Colten Myers of Minden and cousin Donna Fielding and her children.

