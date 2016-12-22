Troopers to conduct safety checkpoint Tuesday night

The Louisiana State Police will hold a safety checkpoint Thursday night in Webster Parish.

The checkpoint will be monitored from 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday.

According to troopers, the checkpoint will help find and remove impaired drivers and unrestrained motorists from the road.

Louisiana State Police Troop G said 48 percent of fatal crashes in 2015 involved impaired drivers and nearly 60 percent involved motorists that were improperly restrained or not restrained at all.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers by dialing *LSP (*577) from their cell phone or to contact their local law enforcement.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

