Miss Minden Abby Reynolds presented a small crowd with the outfits she will wear during competition at the Miss Louisiana pageant to be held in June. She modeled clothing for the evening gown, on-stage question and interview, as well as other outfits during the week of the pageant. She presents a cocktail dress she will wear during the week of the competition. The Miss Louisiana pageant is June 22 through 26.

