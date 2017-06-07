Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stops

A traffic stop resulted in multiple drug charges for a man with a large amount of reported Xanax pills among other drugs.

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Lavance T. Taylor, 25, of the 100 block of Lasalle Loop in Heflin after stopping him in Sibley for no license plate light. Deputy Shawn Jenkins made contact with Taylor and detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, according to the arrest report.

Jenkins asked Taylor to exit the vehicle and for consent to search. Taylor reportedly gave consent after admitting to drinking two beers. As the search began, deputies said Taylor began walking away from the scene, paused and then told Jenkins there were pills inside the vehicle.

The search revealed an unlabeled pill bottle with plastic bags containing a large amount of pills, deputies said. Jenkins placed him under arrest and 38 of the pills were identified as Ecstasy and eight were identified as Xanax.

Taylor was cited for the traffic violation and charged with possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute and possession of Xanax with intent to distribute.

He was booked at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In another traffic stop on Industrial Road, deputies arrested Jodie L. Byers, 42, of the 600 block of N. Main Street in Sibley, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana. He was cited for speeding.

According to the report, Deputy Marshall Merritt stopped Byers for speeding 59 in a 35 mile per hour zone. Upon contact, Merritt asked Byers to exit

the vehicle. He conducted a safety pat down of Byers, and he advised the subject to place his hands on the tailgate of his truck. Byers reportedly ignored the command and reached into his pocket, pulling out a red object.

Byers was placed into handcuffs and the red object, later identified as a glass smoking device containing suspected marijuana, was retrieved, according to reports. Deputies said he admitted to having a small bag of marijuana in his backpack located inside his truck. A search of the backpack revealed four small rubber containers, which had cannabis oil inside, deputies said. Also located inside the backpack was a glass pipe containing cannabis oil residue, according to the report.

Byers was placed under arrest and transported to BDCC.

