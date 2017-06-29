Two arrests after reportedly committing burglaries

A Bonnie Lane man is facing burglary charges after he was reportedly caught breaking into a car.

Officers First Class Clint Smith and Chris Hammontree, along with Sgt. Tokia Whiting, on Tuesday were dispatched to the 200 block of Peacanview Drive in reference to a car burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, the officers saw Paul Randal Frasier taking items from the car, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers contacted the owner of the car, who said Frasier did not have permission to be in the car or taking anything from it, the report said.

Frazier was then placed under arrest on a charge of simple burglary. He then later reportedly told officers he was stealing items from the car, but they belonged to him. He then told officers not all the items he took were his, according to the report.

Frazier, 37, of the 1100 block of Bonnie Lane, was transferred to police headquarters for booking before being transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated incident, a Minden man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly fled from officers after committing a burglary.

Sgt. Joel Kendrick, Officer First Class Mitch Hackett and Officer Jamie Forgey were dispatched to the 800 block of Louisiana Avenue Sunday in reference to a man entering a garage and taking a weed eater and pole saw.

The homeowner saw suspect, Alonzo Moore, walking down the street with the items, according to the arrest affidavit.

When officers made contact with Moore, he reportedly fled on foot, but was later caught by officers. After being captured, he told officers he would punch them in the face, according to the report.

Moore, 46, of the 1500 block of Shreveport Road, was charged with simple burglary, resisting an officer by force or violence and resisting by flight. A probation and parole hold was also placed on him.

After being booked at police headquarters, Moore was transferred to BDCC.

Related

Comments

comments