Two dead after school bus, car collide in Shongaloo

SHONGALOO — Two passengers are dead following a head-on collision with a Webster Parish school bus Wednesday.

Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton says all the children on the school bus were uninjured while the two occupants of the car were killed on impact.

“We were really fortunate (for the student’s safety),” he said. “There were no stitches or anything with those kids. It was a violent impact and that old school bus held up well.”

He says the crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. just after the bus left Shongaloo transporting 47 children in grades Pre-K through second grade to Sarepta. The bus was roughly a mile from the school headed westbound on Highway 2, when for reasons still under investigation, the passenger vehicle veered into the westbound lane colliding with the bus.

Paramedics arrived on scene and checked out the students and assess injuries.

Sexton says the kids remained on the bus for approximately 15 to 20 minutes until he could get enough personnel on scene to take care of the kids and get them into the shade.

“I kept the kids on the bus until we could safely move them, and we exited them out the back door,” he said, adding that while the children were on the bus, all windows and access points were opened to allow air to flow.

As of the time of this posting, the names of the two passenger car occupants have not been released pending family notification

