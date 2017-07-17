Two sign up for district judge seat

The ballot is set for the Oct. 14 election.

Two candidates have qualified for the open 26th Judicial District Judge seat left vacant after Judge Jeff Cox was elected to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in November 2016.

Vying for the district judge seat are Republicans Cynthia Carroll-Bridges and Lane Pittard.

Carroll-Bridges is a Shreveport-Based attorney who practices in the areas of family law and adoptions.

Pittard has served as first assistant district attorney in Bossier and Webster parishes for the past 14 years.

In Doyline, incumbent Mayor Steven Bridwell is the sole candidate for the village’s top seat.

Bridwell was appointed mayor in February following former Mayor Gary Carter’s resignation in January.

Before holding the mayoral seat, Bridwell was a village alderman. His seat was vacated after being appointed mayor and then filled by Republican Crystal “Christie” Gates, who is the sole candidate for the alderman seat.

No candidates qualified for the District 1 Justice of the Peace constable seat.

Statewide, seven have qualified for the state treasurer position. They include “Ron” Ceasar, Angele Davis, Derrick Edwards, Terry Hughes, Joseph D. Little, Neil Riser and John Schroder.

Early voting is set for Sept. 30 through Oct. 7. The deadline to register is Sept. 13.

