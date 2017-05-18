Funeral services for Tyler A. Culverhouse will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Dee Anders officiating.

Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton. The family will receive friends from noon until service time Friday at Rose-Neath.

Tyler was born Aug. 10, 1931 in Heflin and entered into rest May 16, 2017 in Shreveport.

He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Lavern Culverhouse, second wife, Carolyn S. Culverhouse and third wife, Ardelia Culverhouse, son, Tony Culverhouse and sisters, Polly Thomas and Laverne Woods.

He is survived by his sons Darrell Culverhouse of Plain Dealing, Tyler A. Culverhouse Jr. of Elm Grove, daughter Angelique Hebert of Mississippi and brother Elvis Culverhouse and wife Irma of Minden.

Pallbearers will be Danny Dean, Charles Thomas, Dewayne Culverhouse and Britten Culverhouse.

