UCAP’s Hungerfest set for March 23

The United Christian Assistance Program will be hosting its annual Hungerfest and Cake Auction to raise money for its programs.

Set for Thursday, March 23, the event will be from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

The meal is $5, and will consist of soup, crackers and iced tea with individual slices of cake to be sold separately. In addition delectable cakes, cookies, pies, brownies and hams will be auctioned off. Takeout plates are available, and for more than one serving, bring a container.

Tickets may be purchased at UCAP, located at 204 Miller St., or at the door.

Director Charlotte Jones said the Hungerfest is a “poor man’s supper,” designed to bring awareness to the needs of the less fortunate.

“The cake auction was added to Hungerfest as one of two UCAP fundraisers,” she said. “All proceeds will go to support UCAP programs in addition to cakes, such as Italian crème, pineapple upside down cake, caramel, German chocolate and red velvet, just to name a few.”

Dr. Richard Campbell and Ken Warren will be the auctioneers.

“Over 40 items, made by some of Minden’s finest cooks, well known for their baked goods, will be available,” she added. “Even if you don’t bid on a cake, the entertainment provided by the auctioneers is well worth attending. And this year, we are adding desserts sold by the slice for those who don’t want to bid on a whole cake or pie.”

UCAP was founded in 1989 by a group led by Gladys and Edgar Hair to provide assistance to needy families and individuals.

Over 30 area churches support the organization, either by monetary donations, food, clothing and household goods, and by volunteers who give their time and services.

Services provided by UCAP include food, utility assistance, rent assistance, clothing and household goods and emergency overnight lodging for transients and others referred by law enforcement and other agencies.

The major expense is utility assistance, Jones said. In 2016, UCAP paid out over $35,000 to the City of Minden alone to help clients with water and electric bills. Food assistance is available only once every six months; the amounts are determined by the family size.

For more information, call their office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., at 377-6804, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

