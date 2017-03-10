Funeral services for Mr. Urel Cox, 97, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel in Springhill with Bro. Ronnie Whitlock officiating. Interment will follow in Old Shongaloo Cemetery in Shongaloo under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 10, 2017, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home.

Mr. Cox was born on Aug. 25, 1919 to Richard and Roxie Branton Cox in Shongaloo and passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 in Minden. He was a lifelong resident of this area and a faithful member, deacon and Sunday school teacher at Mt. Paran Baptist Church for over 55 years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving in World War II, was a farmer and retired from the LA Forestry Service with 30 years of service. He was active in many civic and community activities and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Gwendolyn Munn Cox; a grandson, Shane Cox and wife, Amy of Homer; three great-grandchildren, Carrie Driskill, Matthew Driskill, Carl Driskill Jr., and his special four-legged friend, Jessie.

Mr. Cox was preceded in death by a son, Claude Lewis Cox on Aug. 30, 2006; his parents; two sisters and four brothers.

Pallbearers will be Gary Sexton, Gary Daniels, Daniel “Champ” Branton, Perry “Pepper” Branton Jr., Charles Slack, Paul Dean, Marvin Ethridge and Donnie

Morgan. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Carter, Robert McKillips, Opal Moore, Tulley Moore, Henry Burns, Lanny Moore and Rodney Martin.

