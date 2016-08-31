SHARE THIS

On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, God called for his faithful servant Valine Ivory Lee to come home and rest with him.

She was truly devoted to her church Webster Memorial CME Church, where she worked on various projects and organizations. She was a stewardesses, a Sunday school teacher and the secretary for many years, until her health started to fail.

Valine was a exceptional seamstress by trade and a Saint at heart. She was always there to help the less fortunate. If there was a way she could assist someone she would, through advice, clothes or food.

She is survived by: her daughter Mary Elizabeth Lee Woods of Houston, son David Earl Lee of Minden; granddaughter Vicky Verrette Woods Woodson of Houston and great-granddaughter Lanika Verrette Woodson Harvey (Caesar Jamal) of Hochspeyer, Germany, and one brother Elton Ivory Jr. of Dayton Ohio.

