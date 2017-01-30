Funeral services for Vernon Carl Chanler were held Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at First United Pentecostal Church in Minden with the Rev. Bill Mills, the Rev. Jeff Ramsey and the Rev. Gerald Trammell officiating. Interment will follow at Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sibley under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at First United Pentecostal Church in Minden.

Vernon was born May 3, 1931 in Minden and entered into rest Jan. 27, 2017 in Minden.

He was preceded in death by his wife Verna Chanler, brother Bill Chanler, sisters Lillie Govone, Grace Patterson and Justine McCoy.

He is survived by his sons, Frank Chanler of Sibley, Keith Chanler and wife Annette of Cotton Valley, daughter Brenda Gibson and husband Ronnie of Haughton, sisters Mary Roberts, Doris Martin, and Geraldine Peevy and husband L.C. all of Minden, brothers Hoyle Chanler and wife Obie of Minden and Doyle Chanler and wife Helen of Sibley, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Cody Gibson, Todd Gibson, Shayne Gibson, Lance Chanler, Frank Chanler, and Dylan Gibson.

