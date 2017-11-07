Victim ID’d in deadly crash

A Minden woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 20 Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. just west of the Dixie Inn exit.

Tammy Lair, 43, was traveling east on I-20, when she lost control of the truck she was driving and exited the roadway and over turned, according to Louisiana State Police.

Lair was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said. She was ejected from the vehicle and sustained injuries.

The Webster Parish Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

Troopers said impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

