Funeral services for Virgie Combs will be held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Rest Church in Bienville. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Old Sparta Cemetery in Bienville. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Virgie was born Nov. 7, 1923 in Saline and entered into rest April 1, 2017 in Shreveport.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie Combs of Minden, daughters; Linda Howard of Sibley, Laura Jackson of Ruston, Gaynell Dupree of Minden, and Eula Wright of Texas, brother Willie Combs of Mansfield, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.