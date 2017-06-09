Funeral services for Virginia L. Halstead will be held Monday, June 12, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Minden with the Rev. Jim Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Minden. The family will receive friends one hour before service Monday.

Virginia was born Feb. 26, 1923 in Murphysboro, Illinois and entered into rest June 7, 2017 in Bossier City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Halstead.

She is survived by her son, Larry Halstead and wife, Patty of Bayou LaBatre, Alabama, daughters, Betty Robinson of Perry, Georgia, Elizabeth Webster and husband, John of Doyline and Joyce Cook of Doyline, and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.

Related

Comments

comments