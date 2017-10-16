Voters approve two tax renewals

Road District B, Sarepta Fire Dist. funding to continue

Voters in north Webster Parish said yes to two tax propositions Saturday. After saying no by 72 votes in December 2016, voters in north Webster Parish overwhelming said yes to the Road District B tax “The voters of the north end of the parish made a very smart decision for the future of the parish as a whole,” District 3 Juror Daniel Thomas said. “Had this not passed, it would have been detrimental for small municipalities that rely on these funds for road repairs. Thomas’s district includes the area of northwest Webster Parish. The tax, originally enacted in 1972, is a 10-year continuation and currently stands at 3.92 mill.

It will bring in an estimated $414,600 dollars a year to be used for road and bridge maintenance in the north end. Road District B includes areas north of the Couchwood area and includes Springhill, Cullen, Cotton Valley, Sarepta and Shongaloo. The tax passed with 725 votes, or 65 percent, according to complete but unofficial results. The Road District A tax passed in December 2016 with 58 percent. The taxes from both districts make up approximately 25 percent of the parish road budget. “We use this money to help supplement the money we get from the state through our transportation fund, which has been declining,” police jury president Jim Bonsall said. Sarepta Fire Protection District No. 5 Funding for Sarepta Fire Protection District No. 5 will continue after voters overwhelming passed Saturday. The tax is a 10-year renewal and currently stands at 12 mill. It will bring in an estimated $143,844 dollars a year to be used for operating the fire district. The tax passed with 130 votes, or 65 percent, according to complete but unofficial results.

