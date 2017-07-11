Wallace Bennie Harris was the third child born to the union of Walker Harris Sr. and Annie Scott Harris in Homer on June 20, 1929. He accepted Christ into his life and united with Springhill C.M.E church, where he was a faithful church worker and trustee until his health began to fail.

Wallace was a curious child that spent much more time outside than inside, leading to his love of fishing and hunting. Wallace served his country during the Korean War with two tours of duty from 1949 to 1954 in the U.S. Army. He worked 33 years for Tommy Tire Service in Minden.

In Wallace’s retirement years, he could be found on Lake Bistineau or another lake in his red Tidecraft boat, wowing others with his success at catching fish. He was also proud of his vegetable gardens and the fat cattle that he raised.

Wallace passed away June 3, 2017 at the NW Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City.

Wallace leaves to cherish his memory: Special Friend Bessie Jiles of Minden, son Michael Morgan of Coralville, Iowa, daughter Hazel Lewis of Haughton, son Dedrick Shine of Minden. sister Hazel Madawaki of San Francisco, California, and sister Everlean Manning of Oak Park, Illinois, and brother Walker Harris Jr of Oak Park, sister-in-law Lizzie Mae Harris of Shreveport, special nephew Alvin Ray Webb of Houston, grandchildren Crystal Smith of Dallas, Jeremy Morgan, Mikaela Morgan, Cailyn Morgan, Marcus Morgan of Coralville, and Zack Miles of Heflin.

He also leaves god children, Ronda Gallimore of Dallas TX, Terri Kennedy of Minden, Kim J Blount of Shreveport LA, Waveunta Jiles of Bossier City LA. Additionally he leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Homecoming services for Wallace will be Saturday July 15 at 11 am at Springhill North CME Church on Hwy 534 and Dutchtown road. Burial at Springhill North Cemetery.

