Funeral services for Walter Daniel Langley will be held Friday, July 7, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church located, at 713 Homer Road in Minden, with Bro. Matt Cate officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Visitation will be Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Walter was born March 14, 1951 to Barney and Mary Langley in Minden. He passed away after a lengthy illness on July 3, 2017.

Walter was a proud graduate of the Cotton Valley Learning Center. He worked for many years at the Mar-C work center in Minden. His favorite pastimes included various crafts and puzzles and watching his beloved Razorback sport teams and watching and attending beauty pageants. He also loved singing (i.e., making a joyful noise) in the church choir.

Walter was preceded in death by his mom, his dad, five brothers, (James, Bob, Ray, Tommy, and Joe), two sisters, (Estelle and Nancy), and two sisters-in-law, (Cathy and Alvern). He is survived by two brothers, (Bill and David), four sisters-in-law, (Pearl, Charlotte, Bonnie and Faye), and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Webb, Dr. Pistorius, Minden Medical Center personnel, Aime personnel, neighbors near his Randall and Nella homes, and the caregivers and staff of Visions of Tomorrow.

Pallbearers include Ray Bell, Morris Busby, Lorris Carter, Al Carver, Joey Frye and Larry Pearson.

Honorary pallbearers include the staff and Walter’s fellow workers at Mar-C, members of Calvary and Emmanuel churches, and members of the Minden Civitans.

