Ward One Civil Suits filed during June

Donald Marion McCormick, Succession

Paul Gardner Jr., Succession

Nicolas John Bethel Stewart, Tutorship

Jimmy Foster Budwah, Succession

Frances Evelyn Leachman, Succession

Cindy Denise Foster, Succession

Charlene Coleman versus Cne Coleman, Custody

Mondreka Combs versus Dadrien Carey, Protective order

Kevin Christopher Elliott, Name change

Amy Dotie, individually and on behalf of versus Caily Williamson, Damages

Credit Acceptance Corporation versus Dakota M. Parrish, Judgment ex and garnishment

Louisiana State of Department of Transportation and Development versus Signature Transport LLC, Expropriation

Kathy Fowler versus Misty Troquille, Personal injury

Joseph S. Black versus Courtney E. Black, Divorce

Jacob Cody Sullivan versus Cynthia S. Hogan, Custody

360 Mortgage Group LLC versus Linda J. Travillion, Executory process

Tierra Tellis versus Bruce Sterling, Protective order

Lindsey Hambrick versus Dolly Haskin OBO of minor, Protective order

Will Anthony Elliott, Succession

U.S. Bank National Association versus Randall Palmer, Executory process

Sharon Jean Ivy, Succession

Marion Nelson Young, Succession

Bessie Andrews Anderson, Succession

MBL Bank versus Allen Scott Brasfield, Executory process

Ditech Financial LLC versus Lavina Thompson, Executory process

Hilary Gray Holloway versus Jason Holloway, Divorce

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC versus Brynton Simmons, Open account

Louisiana Community and Technical College System versus Khadijah Hawthorne, Open account

Louisiana Community and Technical College System versus Brianna Chenard Harper, Open account

Capital One Bank USA NA versus Frank T. Watson, Open account

Carla Anderson versus Jesse Anderson, Protective order

Carolyn Cannon versus Norman Harris McGuire, Damages

Mariner Finance LLC FKA versus Johnny L. Jackson Sr., AKA, Suit on note

Teresa Mae Kennedy versus Donald Ray Kennedy, Divorce

Barbara Hope Harden versus James David Harden, Divorce

Carter Federal Credit Union versus Norris H. Lewis III, Ordinary process

Tanika J. Black versus Joseph N. Lewis, Protective order

Barbara Boswell versus Dedrick Erving, Protective order

Megan McIver versus Jared McIver, Divorce

Kristie Farley versus Trey Farley, Divorce

Rodney Teutsch versus Security Title Guarantee Corporation of Baltimore, Damages

Everbank versus Paul Hugh Robinson, Unopened succession of, Executory process

Velma Roberts Vess, Succession

Sue Ann Ward Johnson, Succession

Mary Jean Qualls Smith, Succession

Otis Benjamin Smith, Succession

Madison Skye Davis Evans, Tutorship

Billy Ray Carter, Succession

Larry Kent Barrett, Succession

Susanne Mills Lambert, Succession

Raymond Lewis Roberds Sr., Succession

Mary Christine Smith McEachern, Succession

Carter Federal Credit Union versus Bonnie E. Youngblood, Petition

Destiny Bozeman versus Transamerica Annuity Service Corporation, Structured settlement

Barksdale Federal Credit Union versus Robert W. Chamblee, Monies due

Kimberly Ainsworth versus Charles Ray Nicklas, Protective order

Mercedes Benz Financial versus Greer Logging LLC, Contract

Suntrust Mortgage Inc. versus Cleodis Bell Sr., Executory process

Sharlotte Armstrong versus Joseph E. Bolger, MD, Damages

Sherri Camp Taylor versus Rex Taylor, Divorce

Discover Bank versus Lawrence L. Lewis Jr., Open account

De’Neshia Cornelius versus Kendrick Jenkins, Protective order

Discover Bank versus Victoria B. McEntyre, Monies due

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee on behalf of versus Dock Moody, Individually and as surviving spouse, Executory process

Kristan Hutchinson versus Benjamin Hutchinson, Divorce

James Harl Stewart, Succession

Sharunda Prevo versus Milton Mosby Sr., Protective order

Nathan K. Mills versus Amanda Smith, Custody

Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage versus Rodney Dewayne Welch, Executory process

Department of Transportation and Development versus Juan J. Maravilla, Damages

James Marlin Clark, Succession

Charles Thomas Sawyer, Succession

Arthur James Gaines, Succession

William Harman Garrison, Succession

Carolyn Sale McDaniel, Succession

Robert Conville versus Howard Frye, Personal Injury

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. versus Robert H. Greenfield, Possessory action

Allstate Insurance Company versus Ryan Henderson, Damages

United Leasing Inc. versus Greer Logging LLC, Monies due

Pamela S. Jay versus Jeremy W. Jay, Protective order

Susan Capriotti versus Brookshire Grocery Company, Personal injury

Misty Green versus Richard Hemsley, Protective order

Roger West versus Samuel D. Slater, Damages

Sheldrick A. Lard versus Stacy M. Bailey Lard, Divorce

Juliana Hernandez versus Isaiah Seely, Damages

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. versus Holli Denise Barthold, Executory Process

Zachary Gooch versus Jimra Yocom Gooch, Protective order

Christina M. Baird versus Cody G. Baird, Protective order

Webster Parish Sales and Tax Commission versus Maranda Thompson DBA, Petition

Webster Parish Sales and Tax Commission versus It’s Sew Monica LLC, Petition

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. versus Delores Ann Meacham Festervan, Executory process

Wells Fargo Bank NA versus Kathryn Biggs, Executory process

