Warrant leads to drug arrests

Authorities serving a warrant for a probation violation ended up arresting the suspect and another on drug possession charges Wednesday.

The Office of Probation and Parole went to the 100 block of Smithfield in Dixie Inn to serve a warrant on Corey Knighton, 27, of the 2000 block of Frances Drive in Shreveport, for a violation of probation. Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Dixie Inn Police, took Knighton into custody at the residence.

According to reports, a search of his person revealed an undisclosed amount of suspected marijuana, a Suboxone pill

and what appeared to be a smoking pipe. He was charged with the probation warrant, possession of a schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say Knighton reportedly told the probation and parole officers William J. Anglin, 24, had narcotics inside the home.

Contact was made with Anglin, and he reportedly admitted to having methamphetamine in his room.

Deputies located the methamphetamine, along with what appeared to be pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and marijuana.

Anglin was placed under arrest and charged with possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Knighton and Anglin were transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

