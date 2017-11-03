Warriors fall, 53-12

MANSFIELD – The Lakeside Warriors are unlikely to volunteer themselves for any future Thursday night contests. The rare mid-week games have been unkind to the Warriors this season, as Lakeside dropped their second in as many tries to the Mansfield Wolverines 53-12.
Lakeside (7-3, 2-2) was competitive throughout the first quarter, as the two teams went into the second frame with Mansfield up only 6-0.
Then, disaster struck, as the Wolverines scored three times in 6 minutes during a frantic stretch to go ahead 26-0 courtesy of some Warrior miscues.
Just before halftime, Lakeside quarterback Jordan Preuett got Lakeside on the board with a 25-yard touchdown
strike to his favorite target Chase Mitchell. The two point conversion failed and the Warriors were down 33-6.
In the third quarter, Mansfield put the game well out of reach with two more touchdown passes to assume control at 47-6. Preuett was able to tack on another touchdown pass, finding running back Buffate Coleman for a 10-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
The Warriors were playing for the chance to earn their eighth win, which would have been a school record, and also to secure a home playoff game.
Now, Lakeside must wait until Sunday to learn their playoff fate, when the LHSAA will release playoff brackets for all five classes and four divisions.