Warriors fall, 53-12

MANSFIELD – The Lakeside Warriors are unlikely to volunteer themselves for any future Thursday night contests. The rare mid-week games have been unkind to the Warriors this season, as Lakeside dropped their second in as many tries to the Mansfield Wolverines 53-12.

Lakeside (7-3, 2-2) was competitive throughout the first quarter, as the two teams went into the second frame with Mansfield up only 6-0.

Then, disaster struck, as the Wolverines scored three times in 6 minutes during a frantic stretch to go ahead 26-0 courtesy of some Warrior miscues.

Just before halftime, Lakeside quarterback Jordan Preuett got Lakeside on the board with a 25-yard touchdown

strike to his favorite target Chase Mitchell. The two point conversion failed and the Warriors were down 33-6.

In the third quarter, Mansfield put the game well out of reach with two more touchdown passes to assume control at 47-6. Preuett was able to tack on another touchdown pass, finding running back Buffate Coleman for a 10-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

The Warriors were playing for the chance to earn their eighth win, which would have been a school record, and also to secure a home playoff game.

Now, Lakeside must wait until Sunday to learn their playoff fate, when the LHSAA will release playoff brackets for all five classes and four divisions.

Related

Comments

comments