The beating temperatures of the Louisiana summer are finally letting up and with the first days of fall weather comes the annual Webster Parish Fair.

This year’s fair will be held Tuesday through Saturday.

Tuesday, fair gates will open at 5 p.m. 4-H’ers will also weigh in their livestock animals at 5 p.m.

The gate fee will be $1 and rides will be $1. Gate fee for the remainder of the week will be $2.

At the 4-H barn, a poultry and rabbit show will begin at 6 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by Char-Ray Karaoke at 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, the armory building will be open for kids’ day.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and for those seeking the rush of the rides, it’s also armband night. The Dorcheat Bottom Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

At the 4-H barn, the pig show will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the swine weight classes.

Thursday is senior citizen day from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Fair gates open at 5 p.m. for the second armband night. The Stormy Weather Band will provide entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

4-H events kick off with the pet costume contest at 5 p.m. followed by the 4-H Pee Wee pig show and 4-H leaders and principal pig pusher show at 6 p.m. The beef, dairy, lamb and goat show will begin at 7 p.m.

Friday begins at 11:30 a.m. with the 4-H livestock buyers’ luncheon at the armory building followed by the sale at 1 p.m.

Gates will open to the public at 5 p.m. The Hard Times Band will be the featured performers beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday is kids’ day from 1 until 5 p.m. with a pizza-eating contest at 2 p.m. Gates open at noon with a special offer of five rides for $5. The Dorcheat Bottom Band will perform from 1 until 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

