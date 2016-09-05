Webster Parish Police Jury to consider resolutions for special elections

SHARE THIS

The Webster Parish Police Jury will consider two resolutions requesting authorization to hold a special election for two fire districts.

One resolution is to place on the Dec. 10 ballot a renewal of property taxes to support Fire Protection District #3. This is an existing tax of 15.46 mills on all property within the district. It is expected to generate roughly $183,000 per year for a period of 10 years beginning in 2018.

The purpose of the property tax is for “acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the district, including the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes.”

The second resolution is for the Heflin Fire Protection District, which will ask voters to renew its existing tax of 16.56 mills on property within the district for the same purpose. It will also be on the Dec. 10 ballot.

In other police jury news, jurors will consider the adoption of the millage rates on the 2016 tax roll for the police jury. It is as follows: general alimony tax inside the corporate limits of Minden and Springhill at 2.13 mills; a general alimony tax for property outside the corporate limits of Minden and Springhill at 4.26 mills; maintenance and operation of the Webster Parish Courthouse, the Webster Parish Health Unit and Agricultural Extension Services at 2.78 mills; the Webster Parish Library System at 12.43 mills; for Road District A at 2.70 mills and for Road District B at 4.18 mills.

Jurors will also consider:

the adoption of the Hazard Mitigation Plan,

the adoption of a resolution to give Office of Community Services Director Mary Whitaker signature authority,

approval of an engineering services agreement,

approval of a policy procedure change for invoice approval as recommended by auditors,

an ordinance regarding occupational license change concerning “transient vendors” in Webster Parish, pending legal review, and

the list of adjudicated properties to advertise for sealed bid.

The road committee will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss municipality requests and other items. The buildings and grounds committee will meet at 12:30 p.m., to discuss courthouse annex plans, the HVAC renovation, courthouse improvements and possible renovations.

Committees meet on the third floor of the courthouse in the police jury office.

The regular meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. on the second floor in the police jury meeting room.

