Webster Parish School Board adopts 2017-18 school calendar

The Webster Parish School Board approved its 2017-18 school calendar Monday during its monthly board meeting.

The first day of school for students is set for Aug. 14 this year. The annual Back to School Bash will be Aug. 7, with parish-wide in-service on Aug. 10. Teachers will report to school on Aug. 11.

Webster schools are set up on a nine-weeks grading period, and the first progress reports will go out Sept. 12.

Report cards will go out Oct. 19, Jan. 11, 2018, March 20, 2018 and the last report cards will be mailed out May 22.

The best part of the school year is holidays, and the calendar for holidays this year are:

Monday, Sept. 4, Labor Day

Oct. 9-10, Fall Break

Nov. 20-24, Thanksgiving Holiday

Dec. 21-29, Christmas Holiday

Jan. 1-5, 2018, New Year’s Holiday

Jan. 9, 2018, Professional Development

Jan. 15, 2018, Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Feb. 15, 2018, Professional Development

Feb. 19-21, 2018, Presidents’ Holiday Break

March 26-30, 2018 Spring Break

April 2, 2018, Easter Holiday

May 22, 2018, Last Day of School for students

Students will test for the ACT on March 20, 2018, the CBT for grades five through eight on April 9, 2018 through May 4, 2018, PBT for grades three and four on April 30, 2018 through May 4, 2018. End of course testing will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 13, April 23, 2018 through May 18, 2018, and June 18, 2018 through June 22, 2018.