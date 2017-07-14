Webster Parish schools see rise in LEAP scores

Webster Parish Schools’ LEAP scores have increased overall, according to results released by the Louisiana Department of Education.

LEAP scores in third through eighth grade increased by 2 percent at mastery level, just under the state’s 4 percent increase from 2015 until spring 2017. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said while Webster Parish made significant growth in English Language Arts, there is still more work to be done in math and science.

“In math, we’ve just got work to do,” he said. “That is our weakest area. I talked with some of our teacher leaders, and they have a good attitude and recognize the tasks we have in front of us. We’re going to continue to focus on math and seek out the best learning practices we can to bring up our scores in math.”

In 2015, 24 percent reached mastery level, while in 2016, 26 percent reached mastery level. That number did not change in the spring of 2017. In English Language Arts, scores increased by 4 percent, in mathematics, the score increased by 1 percent and in science, growth showed a 1 percent increase.

The statewide increase was 5 percent in English Language Arts, 2 percent in mathematics and 2 percent in science.

Rowland said they won’t have an accurate picture of the district’s scores until the scores come in from the high schools.

“There are still other variables that go into, especially high school, school performance scores,” he said. “There are four components that make up the high school SPS: end of course scores, ACT scores, graduation rate index and graduation cohort. The district score comes from elementary, middle school and high school performance scores.”

Those will come in the mid to late fall, he added.

While the state has shown improvement, State Superintendent John White said there is more work to do.

“The results provide further evidence that we must do more to close gaps that persist between historically disadvantaged students and their peers,” White said. “While we are proud of continued gains students have made in reading and writing, too many students are struggling with fundamental math and science, which holds them back greatly as they progress through school. Louisiana’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan must address these challenges.”

Schools’ percentages reaching mastery level in all subjects (ELA, Math and Science) are:

Brown Upper Elementary School: 19 percent in 2015, 15 percent in 2016 and 19 percent in 2017. There was no change in percentage from 2015 to 2017.

North Webster Upper Elementary School: 34 percent in 2015, 30 percent in 2016 and 36 percent in 2017. There was a 2 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.

Doyline High School: 26 percent in 2015, 31 percent in 2016 and 32 percent in 2017. There was a 6 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.

Central Elementary School: 27 percent in 2015, 31 percent in 2016 and 32 percent in 2017. There was a 5 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.

J.L. Jones Elementary: 28 percent in 2015, 31 percent in 2016 and 31 percent in 2017. There was a 3 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.

J.A. Phillips Middle School: 26 percent in 2015, 26 percent in 2016 and 19 percent in 2017. There was a 7 percent decrease from 2015 to 2017.

E.S. Richardson Elementary School: 27 percent in 2015, 29 percent in 2016 and 24 percent in 2017. There was a 3 percent decrease from 2015 to 2017.

North Webster Jr. High School: 20 percent in 2015, 23 percent in 2016 and 24 percent in 2017. There was a 4 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.

Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School: 19 percent in 2015, 27 percent in 2016 and 26 percent in 2017. There was a 7 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.

Webster Jr. High School: 19 percent in 2015, 23 percent in 2016 and 21 percent in 2017. There was a 2 percent increase from 2015 to 2017.

