Webster Parish schools start Aug. 14

Webster Parish students will head back to the classroom Aug. 14.

For the 2017-18 school year, students and parents should be aware of the testing dates and holidays this year.

Testing

High school students will be taking the ACT test on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, while grades 5 through 8 will take the CBT from April 9 until May 4. Grades 3 and 4 will take the PBT tests April 30 through May 4. End of course testing for high school students will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 13 and April 23 through May 18. Retesting will be June 18 through 22.

Report Cards

Throughout the school year, progress reports will be sent home Sept. 12, Nov. 14, Feb. 7 and April 23. Report cards will be sent home on Oct. 19, Jan. 11, March 20 and the last report card will be mailed out on May 22.

Holidays

The first day of classes for students will begin Monday, Aug. 14, but teachers will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 10. On Aug. 11, a parish-wide in-service will be held.

In September, students will be out of school for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 4, and the next break will be Oct. 9 and 10 for fall break. Students won’t have their next break until November 20 through 24 for the Thanksgiving break. The Christmas holiday break falls on Dec. 21-29, with students returning to school Jan. 9, 2018. Jan. 1 through 5 will be the New Year’s holiday.

Students will again be out of school on Jan. 15, to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

In February, students will get a break from Friday, Feb. 16 until Wednesday, Feb. 21. That Friday will be professional development and teacher work days. That Monday through Wednesday is the Presidents’ holiday break.

In March, students will be out for spring break, March 26 through 30. April 2 marks the Easter holiday and on May 22 will be the last day of school for students and teachers.

