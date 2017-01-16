Webster Parish students take trips

Field trips are a fun way for students to unwind and learn at the same time, school officials say.

Many of these trips are a part of Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports, a framework implemented in Webster Parish schools that reinforce and enhance academic and positive social behaviors, said E.S. Richardson principal Oreata Banks.

She said students are “invited” to participate in these trips, and she worded it that way for a reason.

“It is a reward for students,” she said. “If they have done what they are supposed to do in the classroom and throughout the school, we may give them an opportunity to be ‘invited’ to, like last month, the movies. We call it invites. Every morning, we recite the three ‘Rs,’ respect, responsibility and reliability. For you demonstrating those things, this is your invite to participate in these things.”

Richardson PBIS fourth-graders traveled to Monroe to the ballet “Annie,” and honors classes attended the play, “The Toad Prince” in Shreveport. 4-H members traveled to Ag-Magic in Shreveport and the Louisiana State Fair. They also attended a movie in November at the Springhill Movie Theater.

Other schools, such as Central Elementary, took its PBIS students to the Springhill Bowling Lane and second, third and fourth-graders were treated to a movie in Ruston.

In Doyline, pre-K through third grade attended a play at Minden High School, hosted by the Junior Service League.

