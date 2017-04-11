WPPJ withdraws resolution opposing burn chamber

With tension heavy in the air Tuesday, the Webster Parish Police Jury, by a split vote, rescinded a resolution standing with the people against the contained burn chamber at Camp Minden staying.

The jurors who voted in favor of rescinding the resolution were: Daniel Thomas, District 3, Bruce Blanton, District 1, Nick Cox, District 8, Jerri Lee, District 9, Steve Lemmons, District 7, Vera Davison, District 10 and Jim Bonsall, District 6.

The jurors who voted against it were: Bernard Hudson, District 5, Dustin Moseley, District 12, Allen Gilbert, District 2, and Steve Ramsey, District 11.

Randy Thomas, District 4, abstained.

Passionate arguments from both sides were made, with those against it saying if the jury voted to rescind the resolution, then they don’t represent the majority of the people.

Larry House, a concerned citizen, commended ESI for the job they’ve done. However, he asked the jury who they worked for.

“Your vote will tell us who you are for,” he said.

Davison said they represent all the people, not just those against the burn chamber staying.

“We represent everybody on both sides,” she said. “What about the people who do want it and in the end, we can’t do anything about it.”

In December, the police jury unanimously adopted a resolution stating they did not want the contained burn chamber to stay beyond the completion of the M6 destruction project. Since then, discussion has been ongoing about whether to rescind it or not.

John Madden, who would have 40 percent ownership in a partnership with Explosive Service International, asked the police jury in February to rescind its resolution and take a neutral stance. The vote had been pushed off for the last two months until Tuesday.