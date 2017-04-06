Webster Pre-K, K registration coming up

Registration for Head Start, Pre-K and kindergarten will soon be underway.

Webster Parish Schools will begin kindergarten registration for the 2017-18 school year on Thursday, April 20.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., J.E. Harper Elementary, North Webster Lower Elementary and Doyline High School will be registering kindergarten students.

From 8:30 a.m. until noon, Friday, April 21, Browning Elementary will be registering kindergarten students.

Central Elementary will hold their kindergarten registration in July.

All students who will be 5 years of age by Sept. 30 are eligible to register for kindergarten.

A Head Start, Pre-K and child care preschool community network roundup will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13.

In south Webster Parish, registration will be at the Webster Parish Alternative School at 109 Clerk St. in Minden.

In north Webster Parish, registration will be at the Frank Anthony RV Center on 301 West Church St. in Springhill.

All students who will be 4 years of age by Sept. 30 are eligible to register for Head Start, Pre-K or child care.

All parents or legal guardians wishing to register a student for Head Start, pre-K, kindergarten must bring the following documentation when completing an application:

Child’s original birth certificate

Child’s social security card

Child’s most up-to-date immunization record

Parent’s or guardian’s proof of residence (two proofs of income and proof of residence for Head Start and Pre-K)

Copies will be made at the school.