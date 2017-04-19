Webster school district superintendent retiring

Webster Parish School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Rawls is retiring at the end of June, his last official day was Wednesday.

Rawls confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon as he was leaving the school district’s central office.

Charles Strong, School Board President, said the board plans to meet June 27 at 6 p.m. to discuss the next steps to take.

Rawls cited personal reasons for his retirement, Strong said, adding he has been a good superintendent for the district.

Although Rawls will officially retire at the end of June, Strong said Rawls will be taking vacation time and personal leave time throughout his remaining time.

Personnel director and middle school supervisor Johnny Rowland will act as superintendent in Rawls’ absence.

Rawls was hired in 2013.

