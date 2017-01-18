Weekend shooting leads to arrest

A 28-year-old Minden man was arrested earlier this week after he was accused of shooting several shots into the air during a fight, police said.

Officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the area of Joel and Leary streets in reference to shots fired.

There, officers found a large group of people in the street and witnesses told officers two men had been fighting and the brother of one of the men started shooting.

Officers located four 9MM shell casings in the street, according to the arrest affidavit.

Witnesses told officers the shooter, identified as Jacary Harris, and two individuals left the scene in a red car.

After viewing a video of the fight and accused shooter posted on Facebook, officers went to a home

on Peacanview Drive where the individuals were suspected to be, according to officers.

At the home, officers located one of the individuals involved with the fight and the suspected shooter. The individual reportedly told officers he was in a fight and heard the gunshots, but didn’t know where the gunshots came from.

Officers recovered the handgun from a toolbox in a truck at the Peacanview Drive house, according to reports.

A third video was discovered, which showed the fight and Harris walking to the car and pulling out the handgun and pointing it into the air, according to the arrest affidavit. The video reportedly cuts away before the five shots were fired.

Harris was then interviewed a second time at police headquarters where he reportedly admitted to firing the gun.

Harris, 28, of the 200 block of Peacanview Drive was placed under arrest on a charge of illegal use of weapons and transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

In an unrelated case, a fight between a male and female in a car led to the man’s arrest.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Lt. Wayne Young was dispatched to Fincher Road after a witness reported the two fighting in the car while traveling down the road before turning into Fincher Road Apartments.

Once the officer located the car driving at a high-rate of speed, he blocked the exit with his police cruiser, according to the arrest affidavit. The driver, 34-year-old Kentravis Washington, drove past the cruiser and led the officer on a chase back into the apartment complex, according to reports.

Washington then reportedly exited the vehicle and led the officer on a foot chase, according to reports. Once the officer apprehended Washington, he reportedly elbowed the officer in the face and chest multiple times before being placed under arrest.

Washington, of the 700 block of Hillside Lane, was arrested on charges on aggravated flight from an officer, battery on an officer, and resisting by force or violent. A probation and parole hold was also placed on him.

