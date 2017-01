Brayden Delaney Collins was born at 1:06 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Minden Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. He is the son of Taylor Collins and Brittney Crall. He is the grandson of Stacy Smith and Tom Crall, and Sheri Shows and Larry Collins. Brayden is pictured with his brother, Aaron Stevens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print