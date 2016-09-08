SHARE THIS

Graveside service for Mr. William Elbert Baker, age 91, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at the Springhill Cemetery in Springhill, with the Rev. Ronald Morgan officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Springhill.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Baker was born on June 14, 1925 to Willie S. and Orie Morgan Baker in Shongaloo and passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 in Minden. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Springhill where he served as men’s Bible study teacher for many years. He was a private in the U.S. Army during WWII where he received a Purple Heart and was retired from International Paper Company after 25 years of service. He enjoyed bowling and hunting.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda York of Keithville, Susan Tate and husband, Keith of Haughton; granddaughter, Jennifer Campbell and husband, Tracy of Minden; great-grandson, Colin D. Campbell; great-granddaughter, Lily Jean Campbell; nephew, Joe Gremillion and wife, Janet of Alabama; and niece, Marsha Lynn Chinal of Dallas.

Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Naomi Miller Baker, daughter, Jean B. Driver, great-grandson, Logan Campbell, and sister, Esthree Gremillion.

