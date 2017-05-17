William O. “Bill” Cook of Minden passed away May 14, 2017 in Minden at the age of 77. Following Mr. Cook’s wishes, he has been cremated and a formal funeral service will not take place.

Bill was born Sept. 15, 1939 in Shreveport to William O. and L.C. Cook.

He is survived by his niece, Alice Topa and husband, Joseph of Austin, Texas, nephews, Michael Brock and wife, Florence of Greensboro, North Carolina, Thomas Brock and wife, Margaret of Monroe, and Daniel Brock and wife, Pamela of Rogers, Arkansas and five great- nephews.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the people at Town and Country Nursing Center and Regional Hospice Care Group for their professional and compassionate care.

Donations in loving memory of Bill can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or a charity that is dear to you.

