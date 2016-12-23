Funeral services for William Thomas “T Bone” Sharpling will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

T Bone was born Aug. 13, 1932 in Ft. Necessity and entered into rest Dec. 22, 2016 in Minden. He was a retired pipeline supervisor with Texas Eastern.

He was preceded in death by his wife Loretta Allen Sharpling, parents Tom and Hazel Sharpling, three sisters and a brother.

He is survived by his daughters Susan Haynes and husband Chuck of Minden, and Terri Billeck and husband Robert of Conway, Arkansas, brother Johnny Sharpling of Sibley, grandchildren Jennifer Sandeno, Sara Martinez, Tracy Billeck, Beau Billeck Sr and Gatlin Billeck, and great-grandchildren Alexis Sandeno, Jamie Sandeno, Adrian Perea, Jacob Perea, Beau Billeck Jr, Brooklyn Billeck, Wyatt Voyles, Miranda Voyles.

Pallbearers will be Susan Haynes, Chuck Haynes, Robert Billeck, Beau Billeck, Gatlin Billeck and James Sandeno.

