Willie D. Key was born on July 17, 1930 to the late Jack Key and Mary B. Jackson. He was the oldest of three siblings: WB Watson Jr., Huey P. Watson and Nina Mayfield. They all preceded him in death. He departed his earthly life on Sept. 12, 2016 surrounded by his loved ones.

Deacon Key was a man of great spirit, love, energy and compassion with a great love for Jesus Christ.

He faithfully served at St. Mark Baptist Church his entire life. He served as co chairman of the deacon ministry, a member of Sunday school, choir and male chorus. He was also a member of the Spiritual Five, the Doyline-Princeton Male Chorus and Keystone Lodge #65.

He worked for the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant. After 35 years of service, he retired and went to work for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. And he continued to minister to the sick and shut-ins throughout the community.

Deacon Key was united in matrimony to Vera Morgan. Six children were born to this union. He united in matrimony to Odessa Jackson on June 19, 1986; they enjoyed 30 years of marriage.

He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving and devoted wife Odessa J. Key; three sons: Jackey Key; Johnny (Lisa) Key of Minden; Samuel (Erica) Layton of Shreveport; three daughters: Connie Key (Julia Drocko) Walker of Minden; Linda (Donnie) Layton of Plain Dealing; four step-children; Barbara Adams; Van Cade; Donnie (Phyllis) Moreland of Minden; Raymond Jackson of Tyler; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law; 27 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. One son, Willie D. Key Jr., preceded him in death.

Services will be held at St. Mark Baptist Church in Doyline at 11 a.m. Pastor Melvin Smith will be officiating.

